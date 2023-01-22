OriginTrail (TRAC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.17 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000973 BTC on exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $79.78 million and $1.17 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.85 or 0.00416588 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,587.31 or 0.29241425 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.21 or 0.00653473 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.