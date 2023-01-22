Oxen (OXEN) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $10.62 million and $214,745.67 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,602.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.00386859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.78 or 0.00777694 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00099120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.28 or 0.00567555 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00195180 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,608,230 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

