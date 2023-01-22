Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,781 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 241.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer WealthShield ETF Price Performance

PWS opened at $28.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average is $29.68.

