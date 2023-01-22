PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.31.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $176.20.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund grew its stake in PayPal by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,315 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,784,000 after buying an additional 3,470,726 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

