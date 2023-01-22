Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Short Interest Up 21.4% in December

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 618,100 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 509,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 389,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.53) to GBX 1,140 ($13.91) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.90) to GBX 998 ($12.18) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,060 ($12.93) to GBX 1,200 ($14.64) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,015.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 6,495.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pearson stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,287. Pearson has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

