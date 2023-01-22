Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $118.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $86.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2027 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.36.

PM opened at $101.82 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $157.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average of $95.58.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

