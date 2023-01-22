Piper Sandler Lowers CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Price Target to $9.80

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $9.80 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCCS. Barclays assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of CCCS opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $198.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,435 shares in the company, valued at $143,545.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,435 shares in the company, valued at $143,545.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 6,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $58,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,682 shares of company stock worth $2,292,667 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 440,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 161,238 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,012,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 165,256 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 80,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 22,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,141,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

