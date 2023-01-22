Polymesh (POLYX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $98.26 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Polymesh has a market cap of $98.26 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000828 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 693,270,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

