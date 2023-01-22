PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $849,002.60 and approximately $15.45 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 98.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.00386859 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00030238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015291 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00018017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000394 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

