PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08, RTT News reports. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.
PPG Industries stock opened at $131.00 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $159.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.53 and its 200 day moving average is $123.83. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.
A number of research firms have commented on PPG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.
PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.
