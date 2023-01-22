PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08, RTT News reports. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $131.00 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $159.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.53 and its 200 day moving average is $123.83. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PPG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

