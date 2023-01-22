PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08, RTT News reports. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG Industries Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.00. 4,117,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,343. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

