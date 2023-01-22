Radicle (RAD) Hits Market Capitalization of $82.65 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $1.69 or 0.00007514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $82.65 million and approximately $12.53 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded 1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003102 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00416592 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,609.88 or 0.29241713 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.72 or 0.00649081 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
