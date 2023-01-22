Radicle (RAD) Market Capitalization Tops $83.10 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Radicle has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radicle has a market cap of $83.10 million and $13.00 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00007490 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003106 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.00 or 0.00418176 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.29 or 0.29352903 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00645665 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
