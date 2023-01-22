Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Price Target Increased to €250.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €220.00 ($239.13) to €250.00 ($271.74) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RNMBY. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($239.13) to €240.00 ($260.87) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €240.00 ($260.87) to €265.00 ($288.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Rheinmetall Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $48.73.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

