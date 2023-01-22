Ribbon Finance Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $74.50 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

