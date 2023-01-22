RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $61.49 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RichQUACK.com token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.85 or 0.00416588 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,587.31 or 0.29241425 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.21 or 0.00653473 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. RichQUACK.com’s official message board is medium.com/@richquack. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. The official website for RichQUACK.com is www.richquack.com. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is up 3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,280,412.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

