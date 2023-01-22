Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Price Target Increased to C$2.85 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.20 to C$2.85 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RBY. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.96.

Rubellite Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE RBY opened at C$2.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73. The company has a market cap of C$118.95 million and a PE ratio of 6.78. Rubellite Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.58 and a 52-week high of C$5.14.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy ( TSE:RBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$13.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rubellite Energy will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

