Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $111.82 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,092,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $111,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE COP traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $121.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,101,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,846. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.47 and its 200 day moving average is $111.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.86.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

