Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) CFO Sells $949,046.60 in Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Sanmina stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.72. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SANM. Citigroup upped their target price on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
