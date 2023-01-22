Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) CFO Sells $949,046.60 in Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanmina stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.72. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $987,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Sanmina by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $1,354,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SANM. Citigroup upped their target price on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

