Seiren Games Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $28,929.00 (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. Seiren Games Network has a total market cap of $291.90 million and $28,929.00 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seiren Games Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.00 or 0.00418176 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.29 or 0.29352903 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00645665 BTC.

Seiren Games Network Profile

Seiren Games Network was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seiren Games Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seiren Games Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seiren Games Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seiren Games Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.