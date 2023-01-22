Short Interest in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Grows By 23.3%

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 872,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 707,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 422,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity at Barnes & Noble Education

In related news, CEO Michael Huseby bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 86,536 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Down 4.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BNED traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $6.29.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.