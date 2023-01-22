Short Interest in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Decreases By 14.3%

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BIOS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. 3,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,005. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. BioPlus Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,679,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,940,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,235,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,098,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

