Short Interest in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expands By 10.9%

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRKR. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Bruker to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.65. 444,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,890. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.36. Bruker has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $74.94.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bruker news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

