Short Interest in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Drops By 9.5%

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,217,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,458. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $48.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

