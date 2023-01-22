Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Decreases By 8.6%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,688,800 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 2,942,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Vanke Stock Performance

China Vanke stock remained flat at $2.09 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. China Vanke has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $2.09.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

