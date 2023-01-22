Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Decreases By 18.7%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,178,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 1,449,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.7 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock remained flat at $4.11 during trading on Friday. 7,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,815. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTSDF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of hybrid Information Technology solutions. It offers combination of accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

