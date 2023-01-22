Short Interest in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Increases By 22.2%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DQ traded up $2.84 on Friday, hitting $47.32. 1,522,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,462. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $77.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.87 by ($2.69). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 39.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 27.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

