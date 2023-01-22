Short Interest in Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Decreases By 20.2%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.3 days.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

DRUNF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. 3,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132. Dream Unlimited has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $40.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4446 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 8.45%. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.