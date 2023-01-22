Short Interest in Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Declines By 20.2%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 154,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,232.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELMUF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Elisa Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

Shares of ELMUF remained flat at $52.50 during trading on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.