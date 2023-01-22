Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Declines By 11.6%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 267,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 236.1 days.

Enghouse Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EGHSF remained flat at $29.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 158. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $35.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

