Short Interest in Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Declines By 11.2%

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBKDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($41.30) to €39.00 ($42.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($36.96) to €37.00 ($40.22) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €33.00 ($35.87) to €32.00 ($34.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Erste Group Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Erste Group Bank Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 18,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,732. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $25.97.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

