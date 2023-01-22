Short Interest in Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Expands By 13.8%

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 266.3 days.

Faurecia S.E. Trading Down 4.7 %

OTCMKTS:FURCF traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 309. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. Faurecia S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FURCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €25.00 ($27.17) to €27.00 ($29.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €15.00 ($16.30) to €12.00 ($13.04) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €34.00 ($36.96) to €23.00 ($25.00) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

About Faurecia S.E.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

