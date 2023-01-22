Short Interest in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Increases By 23.0%

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,630,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 11,890,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $882,694.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,074 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flex Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at about $82,769,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,251 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at about $30,272,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 114.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,757,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,113. Flex has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

