Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Increases By 19.6%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHAT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 360.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 37,162 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHAT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,748. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ( NASDAQ:BHAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the designing, producing, promoting, and selling animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; ‘Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.