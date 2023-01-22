Short Interest in Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Decreases By 21.4%

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,706,500 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 2,171,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Gentera stock remained flat at $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. Gentera has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

