Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Decreases By 17.3%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,700 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 357,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,517. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $30.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 209,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,866 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 57,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 377,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 89,428 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period.

