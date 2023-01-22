Short Interest in Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Grows By 25.0%

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Harvey Norman Price Performance

HNORY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. 758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. Harvey Norman has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $15.63.

About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

