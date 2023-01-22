Short Interest in Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Grows By 25.0%

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Harvey Norman Price Performance
HNORY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. 758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. Harvey Norman has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $15.63.
About Harvey Norman
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harvey Norman (HNORY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.