Short Interest in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Drops By 16.0%

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 326,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on HTLD shares. UBS Group raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 174,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,525.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $119,525.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,525.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $119,525.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,450.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,356 shares of company stock worth $198,633. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,323,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,182,000 after acquiring an additional 79,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,020,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after acquiring an additional 131,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 37,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 561,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,283 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

