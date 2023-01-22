Short Interest in Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Declines By 8.4%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,278,600 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 7,947,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,025.2 days.

HRNNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

HRNNF remained flat at $28.31 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 762. Hydro One has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $28.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

