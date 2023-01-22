Short Interest in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQW) Grows By 25.6%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IMAQW stock remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 125,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,239. International Media Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

