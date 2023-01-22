Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Drops By 12.8%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 527,700 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the December 15th total of 604,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IBTK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. 25,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,152. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF
