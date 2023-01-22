Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Drops By 12.8%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 527,700 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the December 15th total of 604,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBTK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. 25,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,152. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTK Get Rating ) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,569,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719,973 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 19.87% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF worth $30,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.