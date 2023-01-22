Short Interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Declines By 7.5%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiayin Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Jiayin Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Jiayin Group Price Performance

JFIN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 23,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,146. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a market cap of $171.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.72 million for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 237.23%.

(Get Rating)

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in the operation of an online individual finance marketplace in China, which connects individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.