Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Decreases By 9.5%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of KFFB stock remained flat at $6.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 51 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( NASDAQ:KFFB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.29%.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

