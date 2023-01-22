Short Interest in Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Declines By 17.7%

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVFGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Keppel REIT Price Performance

KREVF remained flat at $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. Keppel REIT has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KREVF. HSBC lowered shares of Keppel REIT from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keppel REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

Featured Stories

