Short Interest in Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Declines By 17.7%

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Keppel REIT Price Performance

KREVF remained flat at $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. Keppel REIT has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KREVF. HSBC lowered shares of Keppel REIT from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keppel REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

