Short Interest in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Declines By 20.0%

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

KINS Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of KINZ stock remained flat at $10.11 during trading hours on Friday. KINS Technology Group has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KINS Technology Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 795,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 90,870 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 363,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 51.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KINS Technology Group Company Profile

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.