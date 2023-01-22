Short Interest in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Drops By 18.3%

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,310,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 21,200,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $296.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.19 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.18% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.