Short Interest in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Declines By 17.4%

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 579,100 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 700,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.06 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Noodles & Company

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 61,986 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $308,070.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 970,227 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,028.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,050,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,058,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 174,213 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 245.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 158,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

