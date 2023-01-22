Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Declines By 20.0%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The New America High Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 271,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of HYB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. 171,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,606. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. The New America High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

The New America High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is a positive change from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 9.08%.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

