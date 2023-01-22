Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Stock Up 17.4 %

SGTX opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.16. Sigilon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 444.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 54,770 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $256,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 69,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 131.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 156,689 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

