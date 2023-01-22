Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Sigilon Therapeutics Stock Up 17.4 %
SGTX opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.
Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.16. Sigilon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 444.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
