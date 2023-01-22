Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Skeena Resources in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

SKE opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $482.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.11. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $13.39.

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). Equities analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $15,800,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Skeena Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,731,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,427,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Skeena Resources by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,170,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,152,000 after purchasing an additional 135,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Skeena Resources by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,762,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 458,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Skeena Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

